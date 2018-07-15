Image copyright Heworth ARLFC Image caption Max Blakeley, 32, died during a match against Heworth on Saturday

An amateur rugby league player has died after becoming unwell during a Yorkshire Men's League match.

Max Blakeley was playing for Bradford-based club Birkenshaw Bluedogs in a match at Heworth near York on Saturday afternoon.

The 32-year-old came off the pitch at half time and become unwell before collapsing.

The Rugby League Benevolent Fund said paramedics were called but were unable to revive him.

The Yorkshire Men's League (YML) management committee said: "It is with profound sadness that we can confirm Birkensahw player Max Blakeley tragically passed away during a match at Heworth.

"The RFL has been informed. The YML have sent their deepest condolences."

Dozens of tributes have been paid to the player on social media.

Keighley Cougars tweeted that everyone at the club was devastated: