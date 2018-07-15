Image copyright West Yorkshire Fire/@WYFRS Image caption Firefighters were called to the scene just before 02:30 GMT

One hundred firefighters have dealt with a major fire at an industrial building in Leeds.

A number of homes near the blaze in Moor Road in Hunslet were evacuated after the fire engulfed the property overnight.

At its height 15 fire engines were sent to the scene and an aerial pump was used to tackle the blaze from above.

West Yorkshire Fire Service said the cause was under investigation and crews remained on site damping down.

Homes close to the blaze were evacuated

It said the fire had also spread to a train carriage next to Middleton Steam Railway line.

The fire service said it was used for building supplies and measured 40m by 20m.

Evacuated residents have been allowed to return home.