Image caption The fire started at the property on Alder Street on 20 February 2016

A property manager has been jailed for a year for health and safety failings, after two young boys died in a fire in a rented house with no smoke alarms.

Three-year-old Logan Taylor and his brother Jake, two, died in the blaze in Fartown, Huddersfield in February 2016.

At Leeds Crown Court, Kamal Bains, whose property firm managed the house, admitted a breach of health safety law.

Bains, 51, of Stableford Gardens, Huddersfield, had faced manslaughter charges which were dropped.

At the sentencing hearing, judge Mr Justice Males told him: "Your failure to fit smoke alarms was a significant cause of the children's deaths."

Bains was a director at now-defunct Prime Property Estates (Yorkshire), which maintained 140 homes in Huddersfield on behalf of private landlords for 10% of the rent.

Image caption It's believed the blaze spread rapidly in the upstairs of the property

Fire investigators found the blaze at the three-bedroom semi-detached house started with an electrical fault in a TV in the boys' bedroom.

Bains told police smoke alarms had been installed, but fire investigators found no trace, the court previously heard.

Prosecutor Allan Compton told the court the deaths were "eminently avoidable" and said tests had proven their mother would have had time to rescue the boys if an alarm had been fitted.