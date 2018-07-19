A former police officer has pleaded guilty to downloading "vile" images of children being sexually abused.

David Griffiths, 69, was an officer for West Yorkshire Police before moving to a civilian role with the force.

Griffiths, of Thornleigh Avenue, Wakefield, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to three counts of possessing indecent images and one charge of possession of an extreme pornographic image.

He was sentenced to eight months in jail, suspended for 12 months.

More stories from across Yorkshire

The images were accessed between June 2016 and January 2018.

Griffiths was also ordered to carry out 15 hours of unpaid work.

Ch Supt Julie Sykes, of West Yorkshire Police's Professional Standards Department, said Griffiths had resigned from the force after an investigation into the offences was launched.

She said: "West Yorkshire Police requires all its officers and staff to adhere to the highest standards and any alleged criminal behaviour is fully investigated, as has been the case here.

"Griffiths' behaviour in accessing such vile material was absolutely abhorrent and he was arrested and suspended as soon as these matters came to our attention."