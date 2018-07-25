Image copyright Family handout Image caption Tyron Charles was found by police on moorland several weeks after being reported missing

A man who shot another man in the head and dumped his body on boggy moorland has been found guilty of murder.

Tyron Charles, 29, was killed in a shipping container at a smallholding near Bradford, in September.

James Sutcliffe, 29, of Denholme, was found guilty of his murder by a jury at Bradford Crown Court.

He was also convicted of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice and is due to be sentenced on Thursday.

His parents Kevin, 60, and Janet Sutcliffe, 62, are also due to be sentenced for their part in plotting to dispose of the body.

More from Yorkshire

Sutcliffe claimed during his trial another man had accidentally shot Mr Charles during an incident, and he had dumped his body because he was in fear.

Prosecutor Nicholas Lumley QC said his body was eventually found when Mr Sutcliffe revealed details during a recorded prison visit at HMP Hull.

The court heard he and his parents were discussing how to cover his tracks, including moving and burning the body.

All three denied a charge of perverting the course of justice.

Previously, Richard Wright QC, defending Mr Sutcliffe, said there was no doubt his client hid the body, told lies and misled police.

But he told the jury the defendant was forced to dispose of the body and play along with the story that Mr Charles was missing.

Police found Mr Charles's blood in a shipping container on the land of the family's smallholding after he was reported missing by his family on 6 September.