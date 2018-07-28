Image caption The severity of the weather saw the Met Office upgrade their weather warning to amber

Rail services have been halted in a part of East Yorkshire and dozens of homes have been left without power after storms struck overnight.

All lines between Beverley and Bridlington are blocked following signal damage caused by lightning.

Operator Northern said trains between Hull and Scarborough would be suspended between Beverley and Bridlington.

It said there was no estimate from Network Rail about the extent of the damage and when it would be resolved.

Dozens of homes in the Pocklington and Howden areas remain without power.

Northern Powergrid said it was "working hard to restore power as quickly as possible".

A number of homes and businesses were also affected by flash floods including a row of six cottages in North Ferriby.