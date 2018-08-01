Image copyright Leeds Museum Image caption A Josh wedding saw two miners dress as a bride and groom and take part in a music hall style wedding

Retired miners are reviving an unusual industry tradition by dressing up as a bride and groom for a pretend wedding to mark Yorkshire Day.

Devised in 1911, a "Josh wedding" was a way of raising money to pay for a hospital bed for injured miners.

A parade at Lotherton Hall in Leeds will feature the tradition.

Elsewhere, Ripon - the county's smallest city - has been chosen as the official host of Yorkshire Day with 200 dignitaries marching through the town.

Yorkshire Day was first celebrated on 1 August 1975 to restore pride in the whole county.

It has prompted many comments on social media, making reference to stereotypical Yorkshire traits.

This year Sheffield will mark the occasion with a series of displays by Handsworth Traditional Sword Dancers who will be celebrating the traditional English folk dance which originated in the county.

A huge mural by Sheffield artist Jo Peel has also been painted on the back of Globe Works in Kelham Island, featuring familiar Yorkshire places.

Image copyright Plusnet/Jo Peel Image caption The Sheffield mural is intended to reflect Yorkshire's mix of rural and industrial

Image copyright David Ward Image caption The Yorkshire flag is flying in Ripon ready for the day's celebrations

Yorkshire Day

First marked by the Yorkshire Ridings Society (YRS) in 1975

YRS formed in 1974 to campaign for the traditional boundaries of Yorkshire, which had been altered

The date was picked as it was on that day in 1759 that soldiers from Yorkshire regiments picked white roses to lie alongside fallen comrades on the battlefield of Minden in Germany

Image copyright Leeds Museum Image caption The pretend weddings saw "guests" donate money for the injured miners

The parade at Lotherton Hall will be led by former miners and will feature the unusual spectacle of a Josh - or "joke" - wedding, which were originally held in Yorkshire villages in the 20th Century to collect food for the poor.

Before the NHS, they were a way of raising money to fund a bed at the then Leeds General, which could used by injured miners.

According to those who attended, a laundry basket was always used to collect donations and they were held every year until the NHS began in 1948.

Image copyright Leeds Museum Image caption The tradition continued until the birth of the NHS

Recalling the tradition, Bill Heszlegrave, 79, who worked at Pecklefield Pit in Micklefield, said: "They had a bride and groom and even a vicar and a horse and cart.

"In the old days people used to donate buns and food, then it was money for the bed at LGI [Leeds General].

"It's really important to us to be celebrating miners on Yorkshire Day."

Mr Heszlegrave said Britain and Yorkshire "were once built on coal mining and it's something that should never be forgotten".