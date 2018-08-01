Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Tommy Robinson founded the English Defence League in 2009 but quit the group in 2013

Far-right activist Tommy Robinson has been bailed after winning an appeal against a finding of contempt of court.

Robinson, 35, from Luton, admitted the charge and received a 13-month jail term in May over a film outside Leeds Crown Court during a trial.

At the Court of Appeal, Lord Chief Justice Lord Burnett ruled there had been technical flaws by the judge who jailed him and quashed the finding.

He will attend the Old Bailey for the Leeds allegation to be reheard.

Robinson, also known as Stephen Yaxley Lennon, was not present for the ruling and is expected to be released from prison later.

Image copyright PA Image caption Supporters of Tommy Robinson, pictured outside the Court of Appeal

In his written judgement, Lord Burnett said: "We are satisfied that the finding of contempt made in Leeds following a fundamentally flawed process, in what we recognise were difficult and unusual circumstances, cannot stand.

"We will direct that the matter be reheard before a different judge."

A film involving people in a criminal trial that was subject to reporting restrictions was recorded and the footage broadcast on social media.

The footage, lasting about an hour, was watched 250,000 times within hours of being posted on Facebook.

Lord Burnett said a suspended sentence Robinson was given for contempt of court relating to a trial in Canterbury in May 2017 should stand.

The former English Defence League leader was given 10 months for contempt of court and a further three months for breaching the suspended sentence handed to him in Canterbury.