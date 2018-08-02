Image caption An unmarked police car was following the BMW on Bingley Road in Bradford

Four people have died in a car crash during a police pursuit in Bradford.

A BMW containing four males was being followed by officers on Bingley Road before it crashed at the junction with Toller Lane at 05:30 BST.

The road was closed and is likely to remain sealed off for most of Thursday. Evidence is being gathered at the scene.

The crash has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Image caption The road was closed at the junction with Toller Lane and is expected to remain shut for most of Thursday

The IOPC confirmed an unmarked West Yorkshire Police car was following the BMW.

Miranda Biddle, IOPC regional director, said: "This is a most tragic incident and our sympathies are with the family and friends of those who have died.

"Our investigators are attending post incident procedures, have travelled to the scene and have begun gathering evidence."

She added that an independent investigation was opened at 06:24.