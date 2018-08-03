Image caption An air ambulance was used to take Christopher Lewis to hospital

A man who was shot in the street has died in hospital from his injuries.

Emergency services were called to Reginald Street in the Chapeltown area of Leeds at about 19:15 BST on Wednesday.

Christopher Lewis, 24, from Leeds, was taken to hospital by air ambulance with head injuries and died on Thursday, West Yorkshire Police said.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the shooting.

A woman was also held on suspicion of assisting an offender.

