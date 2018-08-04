Image copyright Facebook Image caption Clockwise from top left: Zeeshan Khalid, Tayyab Siddique, Arbaaz Hussain and Murtza Chaudhry

The funeral of four men who died in a car crash during a police pursuit in Bradford is due to be held.

Murtza Chaudhry, 21, Arbaaz Hussain, 21, Zeeshan Khalid, 20, and Tayyab Siddique, 22, were killed in the crash.

The BMW they were in was being followed by officers on Bingley Road before it crashed into a tree at the junction with Toller Lane on Thursday.

The funeral ceremony for the men will take place at 16:00 BST at The Field on Scotchman Road in Bradford.

A spokesman for the Janaza Announcements Facebook page said he expected a large number of people would be attending the service

More stories from Yorkshire

The crash has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Mark Burns-Williamson, the Police and Crime Commissioner for West Yorkshire, said he is in liaison with both West Yorkshire Police and the IOPC to "ensure the investigation into the incident is completed as appropriately and sympathetically as possible".