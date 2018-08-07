Image caption An air ambulance was used to take Christopher Lewis to hospital

Two more men have been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in Leeds.

Christopher Lewis, 24, died on Thursday, a day after he was shot in Reginald Street in the Chapeltown area.

A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and a 26-year-old man held for assisting an offender.

Police said a total of nine people have been arrested. Three remain in custody and the six others have been released pending further inquiries.

More stories from across Yorkshire

Police are still appealing for witnesses.

Det Supt Jim Dunkerley said: "High visibility patrols are still continuing in and around the areas to provide support and reassurance to the local communities."