Image copyright PA Image caption The man pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted murder at Bradford Crown Court

A father has pleaded guilty to attempting to murder his newborn son.

The 25-year-old is believed to have tried to smother the child at a house in Bradford on 14 March when it was just a few weeks old.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had been due to stand trial at Bradford Crown Court but pleaded guilty to the offence after being assessed by psychiatrists.

He was remanded in custody to appear at the same court on 31 August.

