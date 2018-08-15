Thirty men and one woman have been charged with offences linked to child sexual exploitation in Huddersfield.

The offences relate to five women when they were aged between 12 and 18, and are alleged to have taken place between 2005 and 2012.

The accused are due at Kirklees Magistrates' Court next month.

Twelve men, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have been charged with "numerous offences in connection with the same investigation", police said.

They are due in court on 5 and 6 September.

West Yorkshire Police said the accused who can be named are: