Image copyright LNER Image caption The tractor, towing a trailer, was found on the tracks covered by an uprooted tree

A tractor has damaged tracks and overhead electric wires after it was driven on to a railway line, causing major disruption to services.

The vehicle, towing a trailer, demolished a gantry at Fitzwilliam, near Wakefield, West Yorkshire on Wednesday night.

It was removed at about 05:40 BST, but passengers are being warned of delays on several routes due to repair work.

Disruption is expected until 18:00, when all lines are expected to be open.

Pictures of the scene show an uprooted tree on top of the tractor, which stopped on the tracks.

The tractor caused the electric to trip when it hit the overhead lines, West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

Image copyright LNER Image caption The tractor was removed early on Thursday morning, but rail disruption continues due to repairs

According to National Rail, the disruption includes:

No Northern services between Leeds and Doncaster

A LNER bus replacement service between Wakefield Westgate and Doncaster (from about 08:00)

A limited Northern service between Sheffield and Leeds, with a bus replacement service between Leeds and Moorthorpe

LNER trains between Leeds and Doncaster diverted to start and terminate at York

CrossCountry services between Leeds and Sheffield avoiding Wakefield Westgate

Some diversions to East Midlands Trains services

National Rail Enquiries said: "Network Rail, the fire service and a specialist recovery service have removed the tractor from the line. Network Rail are now undertaking repair work.

"We currently expect all lines to be open and trains able to run as normal from 18:00."