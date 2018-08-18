Image copyright Getty Images/BBC Image caption The museum's collection of Leeds Festival memento includes a "bong mask"

A tequila bottle belonging to Guns N'Roses and a set-list from the Pigeon Detectives are just some of the mementoes being gathered for a Leeds Festival archive.

Band paraphernalia such as guitar strings and drumsticks join the more bizarre donations of dentures and a bear hat.

Acts and revellers have all passed on objects used at the festival for inclusion in Leeds City Museum's archive.

They will help document the event for future generations.

Community curator Marek Romaniszyn said: "I wasn't expecting to get a bong mask but it certainly tells a story."

First staged in 1999, Leeds is the sister festival to Reading, the world's oldest popular music festival, and the museum wanted to reflect the event's place in popular culture.

Image caption The moulded dentures feature the name of the Heart-ships singer Ryan Cooke

Collectors got in touch with artists who have played at Bramham Park and festival-goers to pick something meaningful to them.

Mr Romaniszyn explained: "I asked the artists to send me something used, something which reflected their time there.

"Heart-ships sent me a few items, one of which was a moulded set of dentures.

"The story being this was an impression of the singer's teeth which they had on stage when they played at Leeds."

Image caption Guns N' Roses turned up late for their headline slot at Reading and Leeds in 2010

Image caption This tequila bottle was found on stage after the band exited

When Guns N Roses headlined at Leeds in 2010 they were late, prompting a rant from the band when their set was cut before they had finished.

The clear-up operation afterwards provided some interesting finds.

"There was an empty bottle of tequila, a guitar string and a guest pass tick list," said Mr Romaniszyn.

"A bottle on its own doesn't mean much but attached to a huge band, it means so much more."

Image caption All kinds of mementoes have been stored away to form the archive

Image caption Polaroid pictures show festival goers in fancy dress

Mr Romaniszyn said: "Surprise Fire sent us their drink of choice - a can of Relentless and a can of Fosters which they mixed together.

"They wrote me a note too about they got a flat tyre on the way to the gig.

"This kind of detail is great for our archives because it signifies what it means to be young - for those trying to make it in the industry and how important a gig like this is."

The collection also features pictures of revellers, posters, wellies, snapped drum sticks as well as more random gems like a furry bear hat and broken piano keys.

Image caption Collectors said the bear hat and broken piano keys represented the randomness and craziness of festivals

Mr Romaniszyn has urged anyone going to this year's Leeds Festival, which starts on 24 August, to send in a memento.

"It could be something as mundane as a plastic cup, or the T-shirt you wore."

Email marek.romaniszyn@leeds.gov.uk or follow him on Twitter @CuratorMarek for more information.