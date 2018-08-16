Image copyright Stanley Walker / Geograph Image caption The boy will appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court on Friday

A 15-year-old boy from Bradford has been charged with terrorism offences.

He was arrested by officers from the North East Counter Terrorism Unit on 10 August.

He accused of making or possessing explosive and possessing a document or record likely to be useful to a person preparing or committing an act of terrorism.

The teenager has been remanded in custody and will appear before Leeds Magistrates' Court on Friday.

