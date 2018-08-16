Bradford boy aged 15 charged with terrorism offences
16 August 2018
A 15-year-old boy from Bradford has been charged with terrorism offences.
He was arrested by officers from the North East Counter Terrorism Unit on 10 August.
He accused of making or possessing explosive and possessing a document or record likely to be useful to a person preparing or committing an act of terrorism.
The teenager has been remanded in custody and will appear before Leeds Magistrates' Court on Friday.
