A 15-year-old boy from Bradford accused of researching and attempting to build a makeshift explosive device has appeared in court.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested after an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing North East.

At the Youth Court wing of Leeds Magistrates' Court, he was denied bail by district judge David Kitson.

No pleas were entered during the 30-minute hearing.

The boy is next due to appear at the Old Bailey in London on 31 August.

The court heard the boy was charged was making or possessing explosives under suspicious circumstances after two carbon dioxide canisters were found linked together and filled with tacks.

He is also charged with possessing a document or record likely to be useful to a person preparing or committing an act of terrorism, named in court as "Anarchist's Corner".