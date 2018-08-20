West Yorkshire suspects caught napping in stolen car
- 20 August 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Four people were caught sleeping in a stolen car found parked on a street in West Yorkshire.
Police officers boxed in the Volkswagen with their vehicles and arrested the occupants.
They were held on suspicion of burglary in Baildon, West Yorkshire, from where the car was taken.
The vehicle was found in Cullingworth about seven miles from the scene of the burglary, early on Monday. No further details have yet been released.
More stories from across Yorkshire