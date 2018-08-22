Image copyright Google Image caption Callers to the hospital's reception heard a recorded message telling them the site had closed temporarily

A private hospital has been closed by police after an assault in the car park of the building.

Police were called to Birkby Hall Road, near the privately-run Huddersfield BMI hospital, in West Yorkshire, at about 00:05 BST on Wednesday.

A man suffered serious injuries during an altercation, with the attack believed to be targeted, West Yorkshire Police said.

The hospital said it was closed while a police investigation was carried out.

BMI said it had been in touch with patients who were due to attend.

The injured man is being treated for non-life threatening hand injuries at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary.

Callers to Huddersfield BMI hospital's reception were directed to a recorded message telling them it would be closed until 07:00 BST on Thursday "due to a major incident".