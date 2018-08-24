Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption (From top left, clockwise) Lee Mabbott, Andrew Turner, Leslie Yeats, Lee Brook and Michael Lumb were all jailed at Leeds Crown Court

A drugs gang which supplied large amounts of cocaine across West Yorkshire has been jailed.

Police tracked the group over six months as they moved thousands of pounds worth of drugs and money around the county.

One member of the group was stopped by police in the street in Leeds carrying more than £109,000 in a plastic bag.

At Leeds Crown Court on Thursday, five men were jailed for their involvement.

Police said Andrew Turner, 39, was identified as the gang leader and his fingerprints were found on a bag of cash later seized by officers.

On 30 September 2016, police stopped Lee Brook's Vauxhall Astra car and found four kilograms of high-purity cocaine with an estimated street value of £320,000.

Further cocaine was found at Brook's home, with cutting agent and a press used to compress drugs into boxes also seized.

On 12 October 2016, Lee Mabbott was stopped on Harrogate Road, Leeds, carrying £109,470.

At the sentencing hearing:

Andrew Turner, of Wynford Terrace, Leeds, was jailed for 20 years after being convicted of conspiracy to supply a controlled class A drug and conspiracy to transfer criminal property

Lee Mabbott, 37 of Queenswood Drive, Leeds, was jailed for 18 years after being convicted of conspiracy to supply a controlled class A drug and conspiracy to transfer criminal property

Michael Lumb, 38 of Cranmer Close, Leeds, who was found guilty of conspiracy to supply a controlled class A drug, was jailed for 13 years

Lee Brook, 33, of Littlemoor Crescent, Leeds, who admitted drug offences at an earlier hearing, was jailed for nine years

Leslie Yeats, 43, of Thornhill Place, Leeds, was found guilty of conspiracy to transfer criminal property and was jailed for 18 months

Michelle Brook, 31, of Littlemoor Crescent, Leeds, who admitted drug offences at an earlier hearing, will be sentenced at a later date

Det Ch Insp Warren Stevenson, of West Yorkshire Police, said the group "supplied large amounts of drugs".

"Illegal drugs cause misery in our communities and these people chose to involve themselves in this vile trade which causes so much pain and suffering," he said.