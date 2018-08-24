Pontefract death prompts murder inquiry
- 24 August 2018
The death of a man who was found injured at a property in West Yorkshire is being treated as murder.
The 45-year-old man was found in South Baileygate, Pontefract, in the early hours of Thursday.
He was taken to hospital where he died a short time later, West Yorkshire Police said.
A 39-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the man's death and is currently in police custody, the force added.