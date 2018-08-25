Leeds & West Yorkshire

Man charged with murder over Pontefract flat death

  • 25 August 2018
South Baileygate, Pontefract Image copyright Google
Image caption The 45-year-old man was found with serious injuries at a property in South Baileygate, Pontefract

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a man in West Yorkshire in the early hours of Thursday.

Mark Long, 45, was found with serious injuries at flat in South Baileygate, Pontefract, at about 02:40 BST.

He was taken to hospital where he died a short time later, West Yorkshire Police said.

Sean Keena, 39, also of South Baileygate, will appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court.

