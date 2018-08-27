Image copyright Alasdair Gill/BBC Image caption Heavy rain plagued festivalgoers at Bramham Park on the outskirts of Leeds

Festivalgoers were forced to battle with dreadful weather conditions as the final day of Leeds Festival 2018 was almost a complete washout.

Thousands of fans wore plastic sheets and waterproof coats to all outdoor performances on Sunday, including headliner Kendrick Lamar.

The American rapper encouraged fans to wave their phone torches in the air as he asked them to "party in the rain".

Police said they seized a large amount of drugs from people at the site.

Sunday's rain rounded off a weekend of disappointing weather for the festival.

Image copyright Angela Williams/West Yorkshire Police Image caption West Yorkshire Police said it had been a "record year" for drugs seizures at the festival

But once again, despite having to fight the weather, huge numbers flooded to the outdoor main stage to watch acts such as Dua Lipa, Panic! At the Disco, N.E.R.D and Sum 41.

In one of the more emotional performances at this year's festival, one half of Linkin Park, Mike Shinoda, paid tribute to his friend and bandmate Chester Bennington, who took his own life in June.

West Yorkshire Police Assistant Chief Constable Angela Williams tweeted a picture of a large number of drugs taken from people at the Bramham Park site.

These included MDMA, Ketamine and cocaine.