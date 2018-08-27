Image copyright Corinne Wheatley/BBC Image caption Spectacular costumes were made for the dance groups at the carnival

Thousands of people have gathered in Leeds for the city's West Indian Carnival and parade.

The event, now in its 51st year, is claimed to be Europe's longest-running Caribbean carnival parade.

On the 50th anniversary in 2017 more than 100,000 people turned out to celebrate the event.

The parade of colourful floats makes it way through the Chapeltown area of the city, starting and ending at Potternewton Park.

Founder and organiser of the carnival Arthur France said it was "extremely important" to the city of Leeds.

"It reminds you of who you are, where we came from, and come to celebrate what our forefathers gave their yesterday for our today and we should never forget that," he said.

Image copyright Corinne Wheatley/BBC Image caption Brighter the better - dancers ready for the parade in Leeds

Mr France added: "We should celebrate because we spend too much time on the negatives in life, we're only on this earth for a short time and it's important that we do have some celebration."

Image copyright West Yorkshire Police/Vicki Jackson Image caption Thousands of people lined the route as the carnival made its way through the streets

Arthur France said visitors to the carnival were being treated to the atmosphere and spectacle of a real West Indian carnival.

West Yorkshire Police said the early revellers gathering for the carnival at Potternewton Park were "a happy community".