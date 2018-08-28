Brussels to name square after Jo Cox MP

Image caption Jo Cox was killed in 2016 by neo-Nazi Thomas Mair

A square in Brussels is to be named in honour of the murdered MP Jo Cox.

The square is close to the Ancienne Belgique concert venue where Mrs Cox is said to have enjoyed going when she lived and worked in Belgium.

Mrs Cox was killed, aged 41, in 2016 by right-wing extremist Thomas Mair, in Birstall, West Yorkshire, part of her Batley and Spen constituency.

Mohamed Ouriaghli, a Brussels MP, said the square would be named after her on 27 September.

Mr Ouriaghli's wrote on Twitter: "On 27.09 at 1pm, Helen Joanne Cox will have her name attributed to the place located at the back of the Ancienne Belgique, a place she frequented during her stay at #BXL.

"This event is in her honour and in the wish to feminise the squares and street names of the @VilleBruxelles."

Le 27.09 à 13h, Helen Joanne Cox verra son nom attribué à la place située à l'arrière de l'Ancienne Belgique, lieu qu'elle fréquentait souvent pendant son séjour à #BXL

Cet évènement est en son honneur et dans le souhait de féminiser les places et noms de rue à la @VilleBruxelles

Image copyright Google Image caption The square backs on to the Ancienne Belgique concert hall

Mrs Cox worked in the Belgian capital for two years as an assistant to the former MEP Glenys Kinnock.

Mrs Kinnock's son Stephen, the Labour MP for Aberavon, welcomed the announcement.

He tweeted: "What a lovely gesture. Jo loved living in Brussels, and back in the day we all loved going to the Ancienne Belgique - a fantastic live music venue.

"Kudos and 'un grand merci' to the City of Brussels, for doing this."

Ms Cox was included on a list of "illustrious women" who will have squares, streets and buildings named after them as part of the city's plans for female and male equality.

In November a street in the town of Avallon, in France, was named after Mrs Cox.

On the first anniversary of her death, Mrs Cox was remembered in the Commons with a plaque bearing her coat of arms and the phrase "more in common".