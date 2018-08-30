Image caption Recovering alcoholic Andy Holland interviewed former Labour spin doctor Alistair Campbell as part of the one-hour radio show

Two years ago, Andy Holland was a homeless alcoholic. But after joining a recovery programme he got the "chance of a lifetime" and has presented his first radio show.

The day Andy knocked on the doors of a homeless charity he was ready to give up on life.

"I wanted to jump off a bridge on the city centre ring road. I had got to that point where I had no hope left."

Having fled his home amid threats of violence, Andy ended up staying with friends in Leeds, but his dependence on drink made him an unwelcome guest.

He eventually ended up spending four months on the streets, shoplifting and begging to fuel his addiction.

'Rubbish beggar'

"I was totally unprepared," he said.

"The only thing I had were the clothes on my back and a cat blanket I took from my mate.

"I was a rubbish beggar.

"I could be begging for eight hours and end up with only 28p.

"I survived by getting food from bins.

"Looking back now I just remember it being so cold - so cold that all I did was walk around on a night and that was in the spring."

Broken and desperate, Andy, then aged 43, approached the St George's Crypt charity, based in the grounds of a church, to seek help.

There, he was accepted on to the Growing Rooms rehabilitation programme, which works to help addicts become "productive members of society".

Two years on, the contrast is huge; he's sober, working and has helped present a radio show.

Image copyright Leeds City Council Image caption St George's Crypt works with the homeless, the vulnerable and those suffering addiction

As part of his recovery, Andy, along with 14 other recovering addicts, was invited to a series of BBC radio workshops.

After weeks of training, the group produced a one-hour show, to be broadcast on Radio Leeds.

Andy recorded an interview for the programme with former spin doctor Alistair Campbell about his own battles with addiction.

The ex-Labour PR man said Andy had asked "really good questions about politics as well as about mental health and addiction".

"We are too quick to write people off when they get into trouble in life," Mr Campbell said.

"It would be fantastic if someone like Andy could go on to make a career out of broadcasting or campaigning."

For his part, Andy described the experience as the "chance of a lifetime, something I never expected a year ago when I came into recovery".

Another member of the group who can be heard on the show, Chris Sylvester, was helped to escape the grip of heroin, a habit which left him spending half of his life in and out of jail.

"I found heroin when I was 12 and it was my best friend," said Chris, now 37 years old.

"It was the blanket that wrapped me up and kept me warm. It gave me acceptance and approval. It was the freedom to my fears.

Image caption Former drug addict Chris Sylvester said recovery had opened up a new life for him

"I've had health issues - my legs would swell from injecting drugs and I've had hepatitis C but I've been fortunate compared to others.

"People who I started taking drugs with have lost their limbs or have ended up dead."

As part of the Radio Leeds programme, Chris interviewed his hero, featherweight world champion boxer Josh Warrington.

He said: "I never thought that kind of stuff applied to people like me.

"I'd settled my life on being a drug addict but recovery has given me so many opportunities.

"I'm going to go back to college and do my GCSEs and hopefully go on to uni."

Image caption Chris said interviewing Leeds boxer Josh Warrington was a nerve-wracking experience

Chris and Andy have found a new existence, one where a home and a job are the norm.

Both live in semi-independent housing in Armley and work in paid employment at the crypt for two days a week - Andy as a caretaker and Chris as a support worker.

Through the project with the BBC they have learned new skills and built confidence to help them with future employment.

Andy, a plumber by trade, said he was embracing the feeling of being "finally happy".

"I feel like at long last I'm getting to blossom and becoming the person I should have been ages ago."

Open Air will be broadcast on BBC Radio Leeds on 30 August at 14:00 GMT.

Members of the Growing Room project will also be taking part in a phone-in on BBC Radio Leeds on 31 August from midday.