Jet2 plane withdrawn after flap alert

Jet2.com is working "to resolve this issue", the airline said

A Jet2.com plane has been taken out of service after problems on two flights within the space of a week.

Plane G-GDFP had "a flap indication alert" on a flight that departed Larnaca late on Monday for Leeds. It landed safely on Tuesday morning.

The same plane, flying from Crete to Leeds, was diverted to Manchester with the same problem last Thursday.

Jet2.com's engineering team is working with the manufacturer Boeing "to resolve this issue", the company said.

Flaps are used to extend the surface area of an aircraft's wing during take-off and landing, to generate more lift at the slower speeds associated with those phases of the flight.

The Leeds-based airline said: "The captain of Jet2.com flight LS466, received a flap indication alert from the aircraft's monitoring system, as the crew prepared to land at Leeds Bradford Airport.

"The aircraft went into a holding pattern for a few minutes, to allow the crew time to assess the situation and then landed safely, without incident."

The Jet2.com airline is based in Leeds

Jet2.com said the withdrawn aircraft would not re-enter service until the issue was "understood, resolved and thoroughly tested".

Last Thursday, while flying from Heraklion, in Crete, the plane was diverted from Leeds to Manchester as a "precautionary matter" due to its longer runway, the firm previously said.