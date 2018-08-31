Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Caelan Megson, Brandon Frew, Declan Grove and Matt Walshaw died at the scene of the crash

The family of a man who died along with three others in a high-speed crash in Leeds has called for speed cameras on the stretch of road where it occurred.

Caelan Megson, 21, Brandon Frew, 19, Declan Grove, 19, and Matt Walshaw, 18, died when their car crashed with a taxi on Broadway in Horsforth on 30 June.

Two girls in the car were injured, with the Uber driver also hurt.

Paula Knights, mother of Declan, said: "How many lives have to be lost before action is taken to prevent it?"

An inquest into the deaths heard the four men, all from the Horsforth area, died at about 02:40 BST shortly after leaving a party.

The car, which contained six people in total, was travelling at speed when it crashed, police said.

The stretch of road, which forms a part of the Leeds outer ring road, has a 40mph speed limit.

Ms Knights said: "There's hardly any speed cameras on the ring road as it is, Broadway has had fatalities before.

"It may not necessarily stop it, but it may prevent it and if one life is saved, then that's comfort for us."

The mothers of the young men are due to meet with local councillors in October to discuss road safety in the area.

"For me, there absolutely should be speed cameras on that road - how many lives have to be lost before action is taken to prevent it," she added.

Jill Walshaw, mother of Matt, said several fundraising events have been planned in the area to keep the memory of the men going.

"The four boys had an enormous group of friends and they need to support each other, so it's to keep them together," she said.