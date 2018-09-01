Batley murder inquiry: Man killed in baseball bat attack
- 1 September 2018
A murder inquiry has been launched after a man was battered to death with a baseball bat.
The 31-year-old suffered fatal head injuries in the attack in Town Street, Batley, West Yorkshire, at about 22:00 BST on Friday.
A 35-year-old man from Dewsbury was arrested on suspicion of murder after he went to hospital with stab wounds.
Det Ch Insp Ian Scott said it was an isolated incident and officers were not looking for anyone else over the death.