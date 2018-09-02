Image copyright @WYP_Brumfitt Image caption A police officer who attended said it was a sickness bug

Passengers with a "sickness bug" on a flight from Spain to Leeds Bradford Airport prompted an emergency response.

The Yorkshire Ambulance Service's (YAS) Hazardous Area Response Team were called to reports of four people being unwell at 21:45 GMT on Saturday.

One passenger posted on Facebook that people were "dropping like flies" and emergency vehicles had surrounded the Jet2 plane coming in from Reus.

A YAS spokesperson said no-one was taken to hospital.

A police officer who attended tweeted that it was a sickness bug.

As well as the hazardous response team, two ambulances and three rapid response vehicles were also sent.

Airline Jet2 have been approached for a comment.