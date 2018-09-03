Image caption A 31-year-old man died after he was attacked with a baseball bat on Friday

A man has been charged with murder after a man was battered to death with a baseball bat.

The 31-year-old suffered fatal head injuries in the attack in Town Street, Batley, West Yorkshire, at about 22:00 BST on Friday.

Ibrahim Mahetar, 35, of School Crescent, Dewsbury, is also charged with assault, West Yorkshire Police said.

He is due to appear before Huddersfield magistrates later.