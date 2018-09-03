Leeds & West Yorkshire

Batley murder inquiry: Man charged over baseball bat attack death

  • 3 September 2018
Officers at the scene
Image caption A 31-year-old man died after he was attacked with a baseball bat on Friday

A man has been charged with murder after a man was battered to death with a baseball bat.

The 31-year-old suffered fatal head injuries in the attack in Town Street, Batley, West Yorkshire, at about 22:00 BST on Friday.

Ibrahim Mahetar, 35, of School Crescent, Dewsbury, is also charged with assault, West Yorkshire Police said.

He is due to appear before Huddersfield magistrates later.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites