Batley murder inquiry: Man charged over baseball bat attack death
- 3 September 2018
A man has been charged with murder after a man was battered to death with a baseball bat.
The 31-year-old suffered fatal head injuries in the attack in Town Street, Batley, West Yorkshire, at about 22:00 BST on Friday.
Ibrahim Mahetar, 35, of School Crescent, Dewsbury, is also charged with assault, West Yorkshire Police said.
He is due to appear before Huddersfield magistrates later.