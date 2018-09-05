Image caption The accused are due to appear in Kirklees Magistrates' Court in Huddersfield

Thirty men and one woman are due in court charged with offences linked to child sexual exploitation in Huddersfield.

The charges relate to five women and are alleged to have taken place between 2005 and 2012 when the victims were aged between 12 and 18.

Charges include rape, trafficking and sexual assault.

The hearing at Kirklees Magistrates' Court is expected to stretch over two days.

