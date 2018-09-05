Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The water main burst on Burnley Road outside the Dusty Miller pub in Mytholmroyd

Parts of a village flooded in 2015 have been submerged again after a water main burst.

Dramatic footage shot by Louis Shaw shows a torrent of water spewing through the surface of Burnley Road in Mytholmroyd.

The road remains closed and people are being urged to avoid the area while work to repair the leak takes place.

Yorkshire Water said it was working as fast as possible to restore supplies to the area.

More from Yorkshire

The burst happened at about 07:00 BST outside the Dusty Miller pub, which was badly flooded in 2015.

It is not known what caused the latest burst but some on Twitter commented that flood prevention work had been taking place.

Calderdale Council said the road would remain closed until at least Friday. Diversions are in place.

Yorkshire Water is supplying residents with bottled water which is available at Grange Dean Medical Centre in the village.

The council is working with the firm to identify vulnerable residents who may require additional support and water deliveries.

Landlady at the Dusty Miller Carole Pollitt said the pub only reopened six weeks ago following renovation work as a result of flood damage in 2015.

She said on this occasion water seeped into the entrance before she had time to erect the flood boards.

Image caption Clean up work is under way at the Dusty Miller pub

The pub and a number of shops are currently closed. Calder High School and Mytholmroyd Library also closed.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mytholmroyd was left under water by the 2015 flood when the River Calder burst its banks

More than 3,000 properties were flooded in the West Yorkshire valley on 26 December 2015.

Communities in Hebden Bridge, Mytholmroyd, Sowerby Bridge and other areas were hit.

They have since received more than £8m in grants to improve their flood defences.