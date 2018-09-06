Image caption The hearing took place at Kirklees Magistrates' Court in Huddersfield

Another 12 men have appeared in court charged with offences relating to the sexual exploitation of children in Huddersfield.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between 2005 and 2012.

They relate to five women and are alleged to have taken place when the victims were aged between 12 and 18.

It was the second hearing at Kirklees Magistrates' Court in Huddersfield in connection with the police investigation.

On Wednesday, 17 men and a woman were bailed on charges including rape, trafficking and sexual assault.

Nine of the 12 men, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared via video link on Thursday and were released on bail.

They are facing charges including rape, sexual assault and trafficking.

The other three defendants are:

Manzoor Akhtar, 29, of Blackmoorfoot Road, Huddersfield, is accused of three rapes and trafficking

Samuel Fikru, 30, of Camden, London, is charged with two rapes

Mohammed Akram, 41, of Manchester Road, Huddersfield, is charged with a rape and two counts of trafficking

Mr Akhtar and Mr Akram were granted bail, while Mr Fikru was remanded in custody.

All 29 men and the woman will next appear at Leeds Crown Court on 1 November.