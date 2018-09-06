Image copyright Humphrey Bolton Image caption Karen White has admitted four counts of sexual touching at New Hall Prison, Wakefield

A transgender prisoner has admitted sexually assaulting inmates at a women's jail.

Karen White, 51, who was born male but now identifies as a woman, has pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual touching at New Hall Prison, Wakefield.

The offences took place between September and November last year. She has since been moved to a male prison.

Details emerged when White appeared at Leeds Crown Court to admit to a rape committed before she was jailed.

She previously admitted two further rape charges, which also happened outside prison.

White will be sentenced for all offences on 11 October.