Image caption National Action was proscribed in December 2016 under anti-terror laws

A couple have appeared in court charged with membership of the banned neo-Nazi group National Action.

Mark Jones, 23, and Alice Cutter, 22, of Sowerby Bridge, West Yorkshire, are accused of being in the group after it was outlawed under anti-terror laws.

The pair, who share a flat, stood holding hands together in the dock at Westminster Magistrates' Court.

Mr Jones, a joiner, indicated he would be pleading not guilty. Ms Cutter, a waitress, did not indicate a plea.

Mr Jones and Ms Cutter were remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on 12 October.

The joint charge alleges they belonged to National Action between December 2016 and September 2017.

The British group, which was founded in 2013, was proscribed three years later after an official assessment concluded it was "concerned in terrorism".