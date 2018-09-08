Image copyright Google Image caption The factory is located along a narrow lane close to residential properties

A bed firm accused of keeping local residents awake at night with antisocial deliveries has won its fight to expand its premises.

Residents had opposed an application by The Sleep Factory, in Ossett, West Yorkshire, worried the expansion would allow it to become a 24/7 operation.

The firm said it needed an extension because it was running out of space.

Wakefield Council's planning committee unanimously approved the plans at a meeting on Friday.

In response to residents, the company's director Nadeem Khan said the extension was necessary because its raw materials had been piling up in the yard outside the factory because of its lack of storage space.

'Ridiculous time'

He said the firm did not take HGV deliveries during the early hours and there were no plans for that to change.

However, neighbour Paul Jackson told the committee he had recently heard an HGV being unloaded at the site at about 03.30 BST.

"This is unacceptable. We do feel we're entitled to a bit of privacy at some point," he said.

"As residents, we've very little impact on the Sleep Factory, but they have quite a lot of impact on us and the surrounding area."

Mr Khan disputed the claim and said: "There is no reason why there should be a big lorry there at that ridiculous time in the morning.

"I don't believe that did occur, and if it did, I'd certainly look into it.

"We've worked with the neighbours as much as possible and we're trying to address the concerns they have."

According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, West Yorkshire Police had also objected to the application, because the size of the vehicles and number of journeys along St Oswald's Place was "detrimental" to people's safety.

However, officials concluded the extension was unlikely to change the number of journeys being made along the road.