Man charged with rape over Leeds pub attack
- 10 September 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged with the rape of a woman in Leeds.
The victim was on her way to work when she was attacked outside the closed-down New Roscoe pub, Bristol Street, on 3 September.
A passer-by intervened during the attack, according to an account given to West Yorkshire Police.
A 29-year-old man has been charged with rape and assault by penetration and will appear before Leeds Magistrates' Court later.
More on this and other Yorkshire stories