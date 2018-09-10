Leeds & West Yorkshire

Man charged with rape over Leeds pub attack

  • 10 September 2018
New Roscoe rape scene Image copyright Malik Walton/BBC
Image caption The woman was attacked outside the closed-down New Roscoe pub

A man has been charged with the rape of a woman in Leeds.

The victim was on her way to work when she was attacked outside the closed-down New Roscoe pub, Bristol Street, on 3 September.

A passer-by intervened during the attack, according to an account given to West Yorkshire Police.

A 29-year-old man has been charged with rape and assault by penetration and will appear before Leeds Magistrates' Court later.

