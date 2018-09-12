Otley tipper truck crash death woman named
- 12 September 2018
An 85-year-old woman who died after she was hit by a tipper truck has been named.
Bridget Curzon, from Otley, was struck at a pedestrian crossing on Bridge Street in the West Yorkshire town on Monday and died at the scene.
The truck driver, a 55-year-old man, stopped after the crash and has been interviewed by West Yorkshire Police.
The force said Mrs Curzon's husband Samuel had been with her at the time of the "really tragic incident".
Officers have urged any witnesses to come forward.