Image copyright Depo Photos Image caption Joe Robinson was on holiday in Turkey when he was arrested by police

An ex-British Army soldier who fought for Kurdish forces against so-called Islamic State (Isis) in Syria has been given a prison sentence in Turkey, his mother says.

Joe Robinson, 25, from Leeds, was arrested while on holiday in 2017 and charged with terrorism offences.

He was accused of being a member of the Kurdish armed group the YPG, which Turkey views as a terrorist group.

Robinson was given a seven-and-a-half year sentence but remains on bail.

He is planning an appeal against his conviction.

His mother Sharon Chimejczuk said she had received a phone call on Friday night from an official at the British Foreign Office confirming his sentence.

She said he had been jailed for seven-and-a-half years while his fiancée, Mira Rojkan, a Leeds student, had been given a suspended sentence for "terrorism propaganda".

Robinson is originally from Lancashire and previously served with British forces in Afghanistan.

The YPG is regarded as a terrorist organisation by Turkey but is not a banned group in the UK.

The Foreign Office has been contacted for comment.