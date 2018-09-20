Man dies after assault outside Huddersfield pub
- 20 September 2018
A man has died after he was assaulted in Huddersfield.
The 42-year-old man was seriously injured on Tuesday evening outside the Boy and Barrel pub on Beast Market. He was taken to Huddersfield Royal Infirmary but has since died.
West Yorkshire Police said two men, aged 52 and 55, had been arrested and were being interviewed in connection with the assault.
Inquiries into the assault were continuing, the force said.