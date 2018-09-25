Image caption Danny Lockwood had just appeared on BBC Politics Live when police asked him to give a DNA sample and "refused to say what it was about"

Armed police arrested a newspaper editor on his way to work in connection with suspected hate crimes against his local MP, the publisher has said.

Danny Lockwood, of the Dewsbury Press, said four police cars pulled him over on the A64 in West Yorkshire.

The former rugby league player said his arrest came despite MP Paula Sherriff's staff telling police he had not committed the crimes at her office.

West Yorkshire Police refused to confirm or deny his arrest.

Mr Lockwood wrote in his paper that he was handcuffed beside the A64 last Monday and taken to York police station before being transferred to Dewsbury to be questioned about three hate crimes which took place at the office of Dewsbury MP Paula Sherriff.

The incidents are thought to involve swastikas deposited her office on Wellington Road in July and August.

Ms Sherriff said she was shocked by the development and had complained to police about their actions.

Image copyright Danny Lockwood Image caption The outspoken Dewsbury newspaper editor said even some of his biggest critics have come out in support of him

"To think a newspaper publisher would do something like [commit those hate crimes] is incredible, and to an MP who writes for the paper," Mr Lockwood said.

He added that the suspect he was shown on CCTV by police did not even look like him.

Ms Sherriff said: "We have no reason to believe Danny Lockwood has been involved. When West Yorkshire Police suggested Mr Lockwood's DNA was being sought as part of the investigation, that was our unequivocal advice.

She added: "It's an alarming step to have taken based on no legitimate line of investigation that I or my staff are aware of and I have raised my serious concerns about this with the police.'

Mr Lockwood said: "I want answers. Unlike 99% of the population, I own a paper so I have a voice and can't be silenced."