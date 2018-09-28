Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Rob Hubbard pioneered the use of music in computer gaming

Music from 1980s computer games has been used to create a new composition to be played by an 80-piece orchestra.

Hull Philharmonic Orchestra is to play the symphonic celebration of the music of British home computing.

The 8-Bit Symphony concert will feature 100 minutes of orchestrated music from Commodore 64, ZX Spectrum and Amstrad CPC games.

It will include music from a Hull-born composer who composed for more than 75 games during the decade.

Rob Hubbard pioneered the use of music in gaming said Hull College, which is supporting the concert.

Michelle Swithenbank, the college's principal, said the concert promised to be a "lot of fun".

Rob Hubbard's music from International Karate, Monty on the Run, Monty on the Run High Score, Kentilla and Flash Gordon have been selected to be played in the concert.

It will also include pieces by Gremlins composer Ben Daglish and Tomb Raider composer Peter Connelly, among others.

Image copyright C64audio Image caption The 8-Bit Symphony concert is planned for Hull

Image copyright Hull College Image caption The music is to be performed by the Hull Philharmonic Orchestra

Image caption A ZX Spectrum was one of the classic 80s home computer

The concert at Hull City Hall in June 2019 will also be a reunion as more than 100 musicians, graphic artists, programmers and software house bosses are set to attend