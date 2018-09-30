Halifax 'hit-and-run' crash leaves man dead
- 30 September 2018
A man has been arrested over the death of a pedestrian in a suspected hit-and-run crash in West Yorkshire.
The 35-year-old man was hit by a car in Skircoat Moor Road, Halifax, at 21:05 BST on Saturday and died at the scene.
Police said the driver of the car failed to stop, with the vehicle later found abandoned near the scene.
A man contacted West Yorkshire Police and was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, the force said.