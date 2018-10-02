Image copyright RSPCA Image caption Hugo, a six-month-old black and white ragdoll, was found hanging over the motorway at Ferrybridge

The owner of a six-month-old kitten has been left devastated after her pet was found hanged from a motorway bridge.

Hugo, a black and white ragdoll, was cut down by emergency services after being spotted above the M62 at Ferrybridge, West Yorkshire, by a member of the public on Sunday.

He had been hanged with a piece of blue twine, the RSPCA said.

Owner Lorna Taylor said she was "devastated to think what had happened to him".

"I last saw him on Saturday night. I was pulling sticky buds out of his fur," she said.

"He was a very bold cat and he would have fought his corner. Whoever did this must be covered in scratches."

RSPCA inspector Thomas Hutton said: "He had trauma to his neck and there were no other obvious physical injuries.

"He was clearly a healthy cat a day before, which leads me to think that this was a shocking act of deliberate cruelty.

"It's very difficult to imagine how anyone could do such a sadistic thing."

Hugo was hanged at some point between 21:00 BST on Saturday and 10:00 on Sunday, he added.

The charity has appealed for information.