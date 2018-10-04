Image copyright West Yorkshire Police Image caption Police issued images of Shahid Mohammed from 2002 (right) and a more recent image

A man has appeared in court accused of murdering eight members of the same family in an arson attack on a house.

Shahid Mohammed was extradited back to the UK from Pakistan on Wednesday, following the deaths in Huddersfield in 2002.

Mr Mohammed, 36, spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth during the hearing at Leeds Magistrates' Court.

Formerly of Huddersfield, Mr Mohammed was remanded in custody and is due before Leeds Crown Court on Friday.

He faces eight counts of murder and one count of conspiracy to commit arson with intent to endanger life.

He is charged in connection with the fire that caused the deaths of five young sisters, their mother, uncle and grandmother.

The victims were Nafeesa Aziz, 35, and her daughters - Tayyaba Batool, three, Rabiah Batool, 10, Ateeqa Nawaz, five, Aneesa Nawaz, two, and Najeeba Nawaz, who was six months old.

Nafeesa Aziz's brother, Mohammed Ateeq-ur-Rehman, 18, also died in the fire.

Their mother, Zaib-un-Nisa, 54, who had to jump from an upstairs window, died a week later in hospital.