A man has died and another has been injured after they were hit by a car and then attacked.

The two pedestrians were struck then assaulted by the people in the vehicle in Sandford Road, Bradford, at Wednesday lunchtime before they fled.

A 40-year-old man was left in a serious condition and died later, the other injured man has been taken to hospital.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested by police who have launched a murder investigation.