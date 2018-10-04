Murder probe after man hit by car in Bradford dies
- 4 October 2018
A man has died and another has been injured after they were hit by a car and then attacked.
The two pedestrians were struck then assaulted by the people in the vehicle in Sandford Road, Bradford, at Wednesday lunchtime before they fled.
A 40-year-old man was left in a serious condition and died later, the other injured man has been taken to hospital.
A 35-year-old man has been arrested by police who have launched a murder investigation.