Leeds stabbing: Man attacked outside betting shop
- 7 October 2018
A man has been stabbed in broad daylight outside a betting shop in Leeds.
Police were called to the scene outside the Coral shop on Compton Road in Harehills just before 14:00 BST.
The man was taken to hospital for treatment but his condition is not known.
West Yorkshire Police said the area has been cordoned off and officers remain at the scene. The force has appealed for information.