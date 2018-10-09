Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened on Sandford Road in Bradford at around lunchtime on Wednesday

A man has been charged with the murder of a 40-year-old who was hit by a car before being assaulted.

A second victim, who survived, was also struck by a vehicle and attacked on Sandford Road in Bradford last Wednesday, police said.

Tony Grant, 38, of Queens Road in Bradford, has been charged with murder and attempted murder.

He is due to appear at Bradford Crown Court on 11 October, West Yorkshire Police said.

The 40-year-old died in the attack, which happened at around lunchtime on 3 October.

The other injured man was taken to hospital and the attackers fled the scene.

More stories from across Yorkshire

Mr Grant was remanded in custody at Bradford Magistrates' Court earlier.

A 35-year-old man arrested in connection with the attack has been released under investigation.